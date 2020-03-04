Second coronavirus case confirmed in EU institutions...

Reports of the second infection among EU employees came as home affairs ministers from across the EU arrived at the Europa council building ahead of the meeting, slated to start at 5:00 PM and coincide with a protest march against EU leaders’ response to a new influx of migration from Turkey.
A spokesperson for the council said confirmed that the meeting would still go forward, saying that the confirmation of a second case would not entail “a disruption to the work of our institutions.”
A meeting on Friday which will see health ministers gather at the council to discuss the state of the coronavirus outbreak through Europe is also set to go forward.