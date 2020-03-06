 
In 30 seconds: Why do young Belgians keep marching for the climate?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 March, 2020
Latest News:
In 30 seconds: Why do young Belgians keep...
This winter was Europe’s hottest ever, C3S says...
Flemish company develops own mouth masks following shortage...
Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options...
Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    In 30 seconds: Why do young Belgians keep marching for the climate?
    This winter was Europe’s hottest ever, C3S says
    Flemish company develops own mouth masks following shortage
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options
    Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner
    Coronavirus: shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange drop over 3%
    Chinese restaurant in Bruges refuses Asian clients ‘because of coronavirus’
    Over 75% of francophone Belgians want to keep marching for climate
    In Brussels, a sneeze tells a different story
    ‘Giving up is not an option:’ Greta Thunberg blasts EU leaders in huge Brussels climate march
    Coronavirus: Schools advised to postpone trips to infected areas in France
    Croatian Ambassador to the EU in coronavirus quarantine
    In photos: Faces of the Brussels climate strike
    Ghent tourism ‘hardly’ feels coronavirus impact
    Belgium needs stricter advice on Italian travel, virologist warns
    Brussels university hospital pleads for 700m shift in LEZ
    Euro strengthens against the dollar
    Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens
    Strange jellyfish appears on Belgian beach after an absence of more than a century
    1 in 5 Europeans ‘suffers’ from noise pollution because of traffic
    View more

    In 30 seconds: Why do young Belgians keep marching for the climate?

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    One year on, young Belgians from across the country's language borders continue pouring into the streets of the EU capital to demand action from politicians to fight climate change. Credit: GG/The Brussels Times

    As the latest school strike for climate wrapped up in Brussels, Belgium’s Youth For Climate (YFC) group said that now was a key time to keep piling pressure on world leaders for meaningful and science-backed climate action.

    The latest climate protest in Brussels was led by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and drew over 3,000 people from across Belgium and Europe to the streets of the Belgian capital.

    While YFC delegates labelled the latest climate march a success, they sharply rebuked the EU’s Climate Law, unveiled Wednesday, calling it “an empty box,” in statements that echo Thunberg’s own criticism of the law, which she delivered just after the law was unveiled in the EU Parliament.

    Speaking to The Brussels Times, 20-year-old Cato Van Den Kerchove, one of YFC’s rotating spokespersons, explained why the climate action group planned to keep on striking.

    Why it important for young Belgians to keep on striking for the climate?

    “We need to keep marching to make sure that the Green Deal is as ambitious as it can be so that the EU can take a leading role in climate,” Van Den Kerchove said.

    The climate activist group has criticised the EU’s Climate Law —meant to enshrine the EU’s Green Deal into legislation— for focusing mostly on the 2050 finish-line but disregarding the fact that current emissions-rates put the world on track to blow past the Paris Agreement’s goal much sooner.

    Related News:

     

    Why now?

    Spokesperson Gitte De Meyst, 22, said that it was important that youth keep piling pressure on leaders in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, a key meeting during which expectations are high for the bold political action that environmentalists have increasingly been calling for.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job