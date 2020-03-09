International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus...

The International School of Brussels (ISB) announced on Monday that it will be closed for 14 days due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The school received notification from “an ISB family” that they had been “registered by the Belgian authorities as having the virus,” the school states on its website. It appears that the virus was locally transmitted in Brussels, not caused by recent travel to other countries, according to the ISB.

As the school can no longer rule out the possibility of exposure on campus, it has moved to Level 4 (high risk), effectively closing the school facility. The school will provide the community with daily updates, and communicate further on distance learning.

ISB’s Distance Learning Plan aims to ensure that learning continues in the event of a weather-related, health-related, or other disruptive school closure. According to the school, it aims to continue to provide an effective education for students within 24 hours of an emergency in both the short and long-term.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but we do believe it is the safe thing to do and in the best interests of the wellbeing of our entire community,” the statement reads. “We have worked together to prepare for this possibility and will continue to dedicate all of the school’s resources to ensuring that our students’ learning will continue as far as is possible,” it added.

The school will reopen on 24 March.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times