Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy

Austria has closed its borders to people coming from Italy, except if they have a health certificate or self-isolate. Sebastian Kurz, the federal chancellor, announced a new package of measures on Tuesday in an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Austrians who are in Italy are also being called home so they can be placed in quarantine.

Since Monday, colleges and universities have furthermore been running courses exclusively on-line. Companies are also being encouraged to get staff to work from home as much as possible. “Social life has to be restricted for a few weeks,” the chancellor considers.

Gatherings of more than 100 participants held in places that have been locked down are forbidden, along with those bringing together over 500 people in the open air, the Austrian health minister, Rudolf Anschober, added.

Austria has until now recorded a total of 158 infected persons.

The Brussels Times