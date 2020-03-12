 
Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
Trump bans travellers from Schengen area to US...
Coronavirus Italy: all shops closed, except for food...
Coronavirus: Pandemic can be controlled...
Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign...
    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
    Trump bans travellers from Schengen area to US
    Coronavirus Italy: all shops closed, except for food and healthcare
    Coronavirus: Pandemic can be controlled
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
    Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says
    Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations
    Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed
    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium
    Switzerland reduces train service to Italy after fourth fatality
    How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?
    Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium
    Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium
    21 new professions in high demand include welder and pastry chef
    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
    ‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border
    KU Leuven begins online classes ‘as much as possible’
    Wallonia bans nursing home visits, Flanders doesn’t 
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Together with Italy and France, Spain is one of the EU countries the most hard-hit by the virus, totalling over 2.200 confirmed cases. © Belga

    Belgium said non-essential travel to Madrid and the Basque Country should be postponed as cases of the coronavirus pandemic multiply in both Spanish regions.

    “In line with the recommendations of local authorities, it is advised to postpone non-essential travel to these regions until further notice,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote in an update of its travel recommendations on Wednesday.

    The recommendation follows a decision by authorities to put residents in Madrid and in the northwestern Basque Country on lockdown, announcing the shutting of schools on Monday.

    Related News:

     

    A major infection cluster is located in Spain’s capital region, where 1,024 have tested positive for the virus and 31 people have died from it, while  there have been 261 in the Basque Country, according to the latest figures by Spanish daily El País.

    Together with Italy and France, Spain is one of the EU countries the most hard-hit by the virus, totalling 2,240 confirmed cases, out of which 135 have recovered and 55 have died.

    The news comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new Covid-19 coronavirus as a pandemic, urging governments to step up efforts to fight the global contagion.

    In a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said world’s top health authority was “deeply concerned” by the coronavirus’ “alarming” spread and severity but also by the levels of “inaction” to rein the outbreak.

    “We have never seen a pandemic that can be controlled before,” he added, noting that countries could still turn the tide on the first coronavirus to be declared a pandemic by the organisation.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

