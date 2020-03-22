 
Brussels-Ixelles police issue nearly 100 warnings on Friday
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
    Brussels-Ixelles police issue nearly 100 warnings on Friday

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels-Ixelles police revealed it had written up nearly 98 people or businesses on Friday via Twitter. 

     The warnings were for not respecting the health recommendations designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The main infractions are not respecting the ban on mass-gatherings or stores remaining open when they should have shut down. These warnings will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s office, then followed up with an administrative communal sanction. They range from 350 euros for adults to 175 euros for children. 

    Brussels police have deployed extra patrols to make sure the recommendations are respected. As well as motorised patrols, police have also used drones for surveillance and breaking up any gatherings. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

