Spontaneous strike hits Brussels bus and tram services...

Brussels public transportation company (STIB) has confirmed that several strike actions are taking place by some of its staff on Monday.

In total, 22 of the 46 bus lines are currently not served. All tram lines are running but at reduced frequency. Metro lines are not affected.

🔴 Action du personnel 11/5. 🚌 Réseau bus fortement perturbé.

🚋 Toutes les lignes de tram circulent mais à fréquence réduite.

🚇 Métro roule normalement. #STIB — STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) May 11, 2020

The wearing of face masks is mandatory on public transport for all passengers aged 12 and older. Those who are caught not wearing a face mask risk a €250 fine.

The Brussels Times