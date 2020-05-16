 
Brussels Mobility launches new Park + Bike option for commuters
Saturday, 16 May, 2020
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    Brussels Mobility launches new Park + Bike option for commuters

    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    © Brussels Mobility

    The Brussels region’s mobility agency has announced the introduction of a new Park + Bike option for commuters travelling into Brussels from Monday.

    With the introduction of new measures intended to relax the confinement in place since March, including the opening of shops, hairdressers and other businesses, the new option from Brussels Mobility is intended to cut the amount of car traffic entering the city, at the same time as making best use of the kilometres of new cycle paths recently introduced.

    The Park + Bike option consists of free or almost free car parking space at most major entrances to the city, with commuters then able to use bike- and scooter-share services for free to bring them to their destination.

    Parking spaces are provided at Parking B at Heysel, with Parking T as a stand-by, free via a downloadable voucher from this address. The car parks at Kraainem and Ceria in Anderlecht are free for holders of a P+R season ticket, and cost €1 a day for other visitors.

    Other parking lots with open access can be found at Roodebeek (Woluwe Shopping), Herrmann-Debroux, Delta, Lennik-Erasmus (all of them metro stops) and Stalle in Uccle.

    Each of the car parks listed has a Villo bike-share station. In addition, Billy Bike is available at Delta, Herrmann-Debroux and Roodebeek, while Dott scooters are available at Delta, Kraainem, Herrmann-Debroux, Roodebeek and Stalle.

    Villo, for the occasion, is offering a free subscription to their service, to run from Monday until June 30. There is also a free battery for the service’s e-bikes. Details at the Villo website.

    Dott is offering two free rides a day from Monday until June 5, available by using the code PARKANDRIDE.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

