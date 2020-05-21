 
Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Latest News:
Police attack in Anderlecht: ‘Not an easy commune’...
Diesel pollution: Flemish government gives up the fight...
Belgium in Brief: An Ascension Weekend Primer...
Long lockdown weekend activities sheet...
Police catch three youths spitting on car door...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Police attack in Anderlecht: ‘Not an easy commune’
    Diesel pollution: Flemish government gives up the fight
    Belgium in Brief: An Ascension Weekend Primer
    Long lockdown weekend activities sheet
    Police catch three youths spitting on car door handles to infect officers
    Coronavirus: 48 new deaths, 141 people discharged from hospital
    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack
    Kicked & Beaten: Violence towards police highlighted on social media
    After weeks of darkness, horeca sector climbs tentatively toward the light
    Coronavirus: creches reduce fees in certain cases
    Coronavirus: Record number of registrations for online courses
    Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Catholics take legal action to overturn ban on open services
    Greece opens up to tourism in mid June
    Confirmed: People can visit their second home again
    Italy to reopen all airports
    Ban on evictions in Brussels extended until 31 August
    Charleroi airport will resume flights in June
    Second coronavirus peak not certain, says leading intensivist
    Brussels distributes first 800,000 masks from Wednesday
    View more

    Compulsory masks in four Brussels communes come under attack

    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    © Pixabay

    A decision by the mayors of four Brussels communes to make it compulsory to wear a face mask in some shopping areas is likely to be over-ruled by the Brussels region, it emerged during a plenary session of the regional parliament yesterday.

    However, it remains unclear who is supposed to take the decision.

    In the first week of May, Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) took the unilateral decision to impose the wearing of a face mask in certain busy shopping areas of his commune, including the Rue des Tongres and the La Chasse area.

    His example was later followed by the mayors of the two Woluwes, and the mayor of Saint-Josse.

    The move was immediately criticised in the Brussels parliament.

    I don’t think it’s a wise move to go it alone,” said Marc-Jean Ghyssels (PS). “That creates uncertainty among the people of Brussels. Something like this should first be discussed within the conference of mayors.”

    Other MPs called for coherence. “Otherwise you risk having a cacophony of police decisions. That doesn’t help anyone.”

    When the issue was once again raised this week, minister-president Rudi Vervoort made it clear the rogue mayors would be overruled. However at the same time he passed the decision on.

    Vervoort pointed out that it was now a matter for the region’s minister for local authorities, Bernard Clerfayt (DéFI) to issue the notice to the four mayors to remove the order on masks.

    At Clerfayt’s office, however, a spokesperson replied that they had only received the case file the day before, and it was still being studied.

    There seems to be an administrative vacuum in the Brussels Region in this area,” the spokesperson said. “We want to verify that it is for the local authorities minister to reverse the face mask rule that some municipalities have introduced. We are studying the legal side, and then we will make a decision on the substance of the matter.”

    Residents of the four communes, meanwhile, can consider the disputed rule as still in force.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job