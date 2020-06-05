 
Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 June, 2020
Latest News:
Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam...
2020 marks warmest May on record...
Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from...
Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet...
Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Maddie McCann development gives family of toddler Liam new hope
    2020 marks warmest May on record
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Coronavirus: 140 new cases, number in hospital down to 700
    Divorce rates will climb as lockdown lifts, lawyers say
    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
    Cheat-sheet: The new rules for customers returning to bars
    Leopold II statue defaced at Africa Museum
    Wanted cat Lee can be flown to Peru and back
    SNCB receives massive fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Coronavirus: 58% of patients in ICU survived
    Lockdown: 80% of people worldwide don’t drink more alcohol
    PM calls for ‘alternative’ to Black Lives Matter march in Brussels
    Belgian businessman shot in Athens was convicted drugs dealer
    Coronavirus: 25% of Belgian employees work less
    Extinction Rebellion occupies crossing in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre
    View more

    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Secretary of State Pascal Smet will carry out an external audit of Brussels’ Fire and Emergency Medical Aid Service (Siamu), regarding diversity, he announced Friday in La Dernière Heure and De Morgen.

    Several incidents of a racist nature have reportedly taken place there in recent months and investigations are underway.

    “The historical culture of Siamu or the police is not always open to diversity,” Smet said. “The composition of the fire brigade does not reflect the diversity of Brussels either.”

    Related Articles

     

    “There are very few women (11 out of 1,109 in the operational framework), there are few Brussels inhabitants and there are very few firemen with an immigrant background. This has to change,” he said.

    Smet is launching the audit, “so that we can understand the culture and structure of the Brussels fire brigade.” That will make it possible to establish a new plan and take action against discrimination and racism.

    The external audit has already been discussed with the fire chiefs. “Is there a problem at the individual or the structural level,” Smet wondered. “And does the culture allow such behaviour to be reported, or should an anonymity procedure be put in place? We need to ask these questions now.” 

    “In any case, it is clear that the existing disciplinary procedures are too slow,” he added.

    The Brussels Times