 
10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 07 June, 2020
Latest News:
Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools...
10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in...
Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy...
Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400...
Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    Swimming allowed from Monday, except in pools
    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism
    Protests against racism spread to Spain and Italy
    Maddie McCann case: British police have received 400 tips on new suspect
    Coronavirus in Belgium: hospital admissions down to 21, 101 discharged in a day
    Belgium’s Health Minister announces one-billion-euro injection for hospitals
    Belgian businesses (mostly) welcome measures to boost the post-lockdown economy
    Free Rail Pass for all: SNCB was not consulted
    Theo Francken wants ‘historic agreement’ between nationalists and social democrats
    Oil exporters to extend production cuts through July
    Superkern agrees measures to support the economy
    U.S. offers to help Russia following major Arctic oil spill
    Belgian activists project George Floyd in symbolic places prior to Brussels demonstration
    Flanders expects €6,5 billion budget deficit this year
    Coronavirus: About 7% of Belgians have antibodies in their blood
    Coronavirus: Mobile teams prepare to tackle super-spreaders
    Average age of people hospitalised for the coronavirus is 71 years
    Turkey’s women give men a taste of the sexist remarks they endure daily
    Kosovo lifts barriers to imports from Serbia in step towards dialogue
    Over one million people use new corona-tracing app in France
    View more

    10,000 people join Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels against police brutality and racism

    Sunday, 07 June 2020
    © Belga

    About 10,000 persons of all ages and origins assembled on Sunday afternoon at the Place Poelaert in Brussels to protest against police brutality against people of colour and, generally, racism, according to an early tally by the capital police.

    The protest was part of a wave of demonstrations worldwide sparked by the killing on 25 May in Minneapolis, USA, of an African-American, George Floyd, at the hands of a white policeman who knelt on his neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, strangling him.

    “The murder of George Floyd has visibly awakened many people,” said Ange Kazi, spokesperson of the Belgian Network for Black Lives Matter (BNFBL), which called for the protest. “Many people are fed up with police violence, which systematically affects Blacks,” she said.

    The vast majority of the demonstrators wore masks, to protect themselves against the novel Coronavirus. Many carried placards bearing the slogan “Black Lives Matter.” Others mentioned the names of Semira Adamu, Mawda and young Brussels residents Mehdi and Adil.

    Credit: Tony Passaro

    “We demand justice for each victim of police violence in Belgium,” demonstrators said, adding that at each incident, an investigating judge needs to be designated so that the victims and their families can benefit from an impartial investigation.

    Deployed around the Place Poelaert to monitor the demonstration, the police maintained a discreet presence.

    The Brussels Times