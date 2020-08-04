Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions

Patients will be able to go there every day from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, but this schedule may still evolve in line with demand.
Patients with a prescription from their GP as well as those without a prescription can visit the testing centre. For people with a prescription, the result of the test is delivered to the prescribing doctor within 48 hours.
For people without a prescription the follow-up is done by the test centre itself, as “it is important for us to be able to offer this service to our fellow citizens,” according to Catherine Goldberg, general director of IZZ.