   
Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
    Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People without a prescription can now get tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Molière Longchamp site of Brussels’ Iris Hospitals South network.

    This is in line with the request of the Brussels government to double the city’s testing capacity by the beginning of September.

    The testing centre can be found at entrance 32 of the hospital’s site, located on Avenue Molière between Chaussé d’Alsemberg and Place Constantin Meunier.

    Patients will be able to go there every day from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, but this schedule may still evolve in line with demand.

    Patients with a prescription from their GP as well as those without a prescription can visit the testing centre. For people with a prescription, the result of the test is delivered to the prescribing doctor within 48 hours.

    For people without a prescription the follow-up is done by the test centre itself, as “it is important for us to be able to offer this service to our fellow citizens,” according to Catherine Goldberg, general director of IZZ.

