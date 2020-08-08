Nine out of ten hotel rooms are empty in Brussels

Brussels hotel sector is suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. At the moment, only 20 percent of the region’s hotels are open. Overall nine out of ten Brussels hotel rooms are empty.

“No improvement is in sight for the month of August,” Brussels Hotel Association (BHA) director Rodolphe Van Weyenbergh says. The director is looking for more governmental aid to the struggling hotel sector.

“We call for the urgent implementation of the decision of the Brussels Region to grant a bonus of 200 euros per room per month for 5 and a half months, from mid-March to the end of the month of August. It is the essential measure which will contribute to the rescue of the sector.”

The BHA also wants the federal government to take additional measures, particularly with regard to charges that have been postponed but which the sector will not be able to handle later anyway.

“Loans and deferral of charges will not solve this unprecedented crisis,” Van Weyenbergh added.

The Brussels Times