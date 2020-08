After renovation works, the Leopold II tunnel in Brussels will reopen next week at 6:00 AM on Monday 31 August, Bruxelles-Mobilité says.

The tunnel, which is the longest in the country, will remain closed at night between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the exception of Friday and Saturday nights. Renovation work will continue at night and emergency exits will be worked on. Works should be completed next year.

The tunnel was completely closed to traffic at the end of April, which was made possible due to the reduced traffic following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the tunnel reopens, the road surface, footpaths and ceilings will be brand new.

