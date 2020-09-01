   
Brussels begins transition to rich natural gas for households
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 September, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels begins transition to rich natural gas for...
WHO ‘does not expect’ return to nationwide lockdowns...
Belgian Aldi supermarkets reopen after strike on Monday...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: minister maintains that he was...
Belgian completes wheelbarrow tour of country to raise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Brussels begins transition to rich natural gas for households
    WHO ‘does not expect’ return to nationwide lockdowns in Europe
    Belgian Aldi supermarkets reopen after strike on Monday
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: minister maintains that he was ‘not familiar’ with footage
    Belgian completes wheelbarrow tour of country to raise funds for children’s charity
    Only 1 in 3 pupils worldwide will return to school in September
    Is public book burning to express hatred allowed in Sweden?
    Work begins on cycle highway to Brussels Airport
    Eurozone’s annual inflation rate drops below zero in August
    Charlie Hebdo republishes cartoons depicting prophet Mohammed
    Belgium in Brief: A Step Towards EU Wide Travel Rules
    Latest coronavirus measures: what changes from today?
    Belgian hospital begins treatment with another potential Covid-19 drug
    Brussels’ first outdoor and bilingual school sees surge in demand amid coronavirus
    Almost 15% of people on Brussels public transport wears mask incorrectly
    Belgians get quarantine grace period to return from a new red zone
    Evictions resume from 1 September in Brussels
    Back to work: a practical guide to 1.5 meters
    Belgian daily average hits 431 new coronavirus cases as schools reopen
    Belgian mayor’s heart dug out of fountain during renovation works
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels begins transition to rich natural gas for households

    Tuesday, 01 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first Brussels households have made the switch to a supply of rich natural gas on Tuesday.

    There are two types of natural gas – rich and lean. They are distinguished by how much energy they release, with rich gas producing more energy than lean.

    The Brussels Region has been supplied for years with lean natural gas from the Netherlands. However, due to a reduction in its reserves, the Netherlands decided in 2016 to gradually reduce its exports from 2024 onwards, with a definitive stop in 2030.

    To guarantee security of supply, it was therefore decided to turn to other producing countries, such as Norway, the United Kingdom and Qatar, which have rich gas at their disposal.

    Related Articles

     

    The launch of this gradual switchover was officially given this Tuesday in Molenbeek in the presence of local authorities and officials from Sibelga, the Brussels manager of the electricity and natural gas distribution networks.

    Some 51,000 households in the communes of Koekelberg, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe and Molenbeek have been successfully converted from lean to rich gas. A total of 500,000 Brussels households will undergo this transition over three years.

    Normally, 98% of gas appliances are ready for this conversion, with or without some adjustments. All appliances sold in Belgium since 1978 are theoretically compatible with both gases.

    By 2022, the entire Brussels region should have converted to rich natural gas.

    The Brussels Times