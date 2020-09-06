Brussels to rename Belgium’s longest tunnel after a woman

Brussels residents have until the end of September to propose a new name for the country’s longest tunnel, the Leopold II, and it must be female.

The new designation will have to be a female one “to symbolically strengthen women’s place in public spaces,” Brussels Mobility stressed in a press release.

Only 6.1% of Brussels streets are named after women. “We’re convinced that a more egalitarian Region also requires a feminisation of public spaces,” Secretary of State for Equal Opportunities Nawal Ben Hamou stressed, who is co-sponsoring the initiative to close the gap, along with Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt.

Citizens can submit their proposals for a new name throughout the month of September to Brussels Mobility via this website. They can also do so by telephone on the toll-free number, 0800/94.001, on working days from 08.00 a.m. to 06.00 p.m.

Based on their suggestions, a shortlist of proposed names will be drawn up by an expert committee comprising members of associations specialised in the decolonisation of public spaces and two academics.

Brussels residents will select the final name at a vote to be organised in November.

As soon as the nighttime work on the tunnel is done, by mid-2021, it will be completely open under its new designation.

