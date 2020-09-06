Vigil for the undocumented held in Brussels...

About 400 people took part in a Saturday-night vigil on the issue of regularising the status of undocumented persons at the Place Albertine in Brussels, according to the organisers.
The Brussels-Ixelles Police confirmed that about 100 persons were present at the start of the vigil at 6:30 PM, and that the event was allowed to continue until at least 11.30 PM.
“Not a word was said for undocumented persons during the many National Security Council sessions,” said Serge Bagamboula, spokesman of the Coordination des sans-papiers (Coordination of Undocumented Persons), the movement that organised the event.