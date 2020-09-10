Brussels taxis and Uber to face off in Court of Appeals on Friday
Credit: Belga
A trial between Uber and the Belgian Taxi Federation (FeBet) is set to start on Friday morning at the Brussels Court of Appeals.
Febet had appealed against a ruling stating that UberX, which connects passengers with drivers holding an LVC licence (which stands for Location de Voiture avec Chauffeur, or rental of a car with a driver), complies with the Brussels legal framework.
On 16 January 2019, the francophone Commercial Court of Brussels had rejected all actions against Uber and confirmed that its UberX service complies with the Brussels legislation on the paid transport of persons.