Brussels’ rising coronavirus numbers require emergency meeting, expert warns

The coronavirus situation in Brussels requires an emergency meeting as the Region’s daily average has increased by 23%, according to Professor of biostatistics Geert Molenberghs.

As in the rest of the country, the number of new daily coronavirus infections is continuing to increase, with an average of 154.3 new daily cases between 4 and 10 September, and 12,501 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

With more than 5% of people in the Brussels Region testing positive, “there is an urgent need to see what can be done to combat the spread,” Molenberghs told Het Laatste Nieuws. “An emergency meeting is necessary, because the hearth is in danger of spreading to Flanders,” he said.

“In principle, Brussels could even go to an orange phase,” he suggested. “The Risk Assessment Group called for the local crisis cells to meet in its advice last Wednesday, but I think more is needed.”

Molenberghs is particularly worried about communes like Molenbeek, Anderlecht and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, where “we’re seeing the number of infections rise sharply.”

As “the virus follows the roads of commuters, and sometimes even runs parallel to train and freeway connections,” the Region “urgently needs to see what it can do to prevent its spread.”

In total, Belgium has counted 93,455 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, and 9,925 people have died from the virus.

