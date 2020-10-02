   
Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 October, 2020
Latest News:
A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the...
Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient...
Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus...
Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory...
Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 October 2020
    A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the EU, says Boris Johnson
    Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient won’t quarantine
    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
    Overview: when and where are masks still mandatory in Brussels’ 19 municipalities?
    Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors
    Pharmacists: Flu vaccines should be reserved for the most vulnerable
    How Belgium’s new quarantine rules work
    Trans Europ Express: Europe aims to rebuild rail network after decades
    France could be entirely ‘red’ by next week, Sciensano warns
    Lawyer found guilty of libel in euthanasia case
    Brussels readies stricter rules for recruitment of Uber drivers
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Gains Two Princesses
    Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold last-minute Brexit talks
    Japan to offer Covid-19 vaccine for free
    Coronavirus: New cases rising, but rate of increase is slowing down
    30 students quarantined after teacher ignores Covid-19 symptoms
    Anti-far-right protest organised in Brussels on Saturday
    Only 5 EU countries contain green zones for Belgian travellers
    Belgium’s Red Devils green lit to bring fans back to games
    US President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors

    Friday, 02 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A new so-called Covid-19 testing village was opened near the Mérode metro stop in Brussels on Friday.

    The new testing village is one of several to be launched in a bid by the Brussels Region to increase its testing capacity.

    Eventually, the testing village should be able to carry out up to 1,500 tests per day.

    People wanting to get tested there will need to book an appointment via the following link, with slots available from Monday through Saturday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

    “I am delighted to have inaugurated the first Brussels testing village in Etterbeek this morning,” tweeted Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf.

    “The municipality has put in place the necessary means to enable the opening of the “Village Mérode” in the best possible conditions and within the shortest possible time,” De Wolf added.

    Related News

     

    Another testing village is expected to open its doors on Monday at 201 Avenue Jupiter, near place Albert. This centre will be open from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will have a daily capacity of 1,440 tests according to Bx1.

    Additional testing villages are expected at the TelExpo parking lot at the Heysel, and in Anderlecht, with a more exact location yet to be determined.

    Finally, a testing centre will be opened at rue Van Most in Schaerbeek, and one is expected in Molenbeek soon.

    Brussels should reach a testing capacity of 35,000 tests per week in October, according to Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron, who wants to arrive at 63,000 tests per week in the long run,

    The Brussels Times