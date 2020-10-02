Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors...

A new so-called Covid-19 testing village was opened near the Mérode metro stop in Brussels on Friday.

The new testing village is one of several to be launched in a bid by the Brussels Region to increase its testing capacity.

Eventually, the testing village should be able to carry out up to 1,500 tests per day.

People wanting to get tested there will need to book an appointment via the following link, with slots available from Monday through Saturday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

“I am delighted to have inaugurated the first Brussels testing village in Etterbeek this morning,” tweeted Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf.

“The municipality has put in place the necessary means to enable the opening of the “Village Mérode” in the best possible conditions and within the shortest possible time,” De Wolf added.

Related News

Another testing village is expected to open its doors on Monday at 201 Avenue Jupiter, near place Albert. This centre will be open from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will have a daily capacity of 1,440 tests according to Bx1.

Additional testing villages are expected at the TelExpo parking lot at the Heysel, and in Anderlecht, with a more exact location yet to be determined.

Finally, a testing centre will be opened at rue Van Most in Schaerbeek, and one is expected in Molenbeek soon.

Brussels should reach a testing capacity of 35,000 tests per week in October, according to Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron, who wants to arrive at 63,000 tests per week in the long run,

The Brussels Times