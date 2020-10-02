Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing village opens its doors...

Another testing village is expected to open its doors on Monday at 201 Avenue Jupiter, near place Albert. This centre will be open from Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and will have a daily capacity of 1,440 tests according to Bx1.
Additional testing villages are expected at the TelExpo parking lot at the Heysel, and in Anderlecht, with a more exact location yet to be determined.
Finally, a testing centre will be opened at rue Van Most in Schaerbeek, and one is expected in Molenbeek soon.
Brussels should reach a testing capacity of 35,000 tests per week in October, according to Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron, who wants to arrive at 63,000 tests per week in the long run,