Brussels police shuts down party with 200 people on Sunday

The police of the Brussels-Capital / Ixelles area put an end on Sunday evening to a party in Neder-over-Heembeek, a commune in the north of the region.

“We were informed on Sunday at about 11:45 PM that a party was probably taking place,” said spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere of the Brussels-Capitale/Ixelles police zone.

“When our teams arrived on the spot, it turned out that about 200 people were present. About half of them were not wearing face masks or keeping the necessary distance from the others,” she said.

The venue of the party was normally allowed to stay open until 1:00 AM, “but our teams did not notice that a meal was being served. It is clearly not a restaurant,” she said.

Another illegal party had been shut down in Brussels the night before, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, with 54 people attending.

New coronavirus measures were recently announced at both a national level and for Brussels, which sees its bars closed for a month. Restaurants, however, are allowed to remain open until 1:00 AM.

