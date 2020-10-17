Coronavirus: Brussels hotel association calls for help following new measures

The Brussels Hotels Association (BHA) issued a call for help on Friday, following the announcement that cafés and restaurants would be closed for a month due to the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Hotels need to be treated equitably, BHA President Yves Fonck commented.

“Since the lockdown, hotels have never had to close down, but they have lost 90% of their turnover,” Fonck said. “After the measures were relaxed in June, July and August, restaurants filled up again, but hotels remained empty.”

The hotels’ turnover loss, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, could amount to 95% in October, but they have received little support: the region granted them compensation to the sum of just 200 euros per room per month, but has not yet paid it out to them.

“Let’s also close the hotels and give them the same support measures as bars and restaurants,” Fonck said. “There have not yet been any bankruptcies, thanks to the rescheduling of debts and postponement of social security payments.

“However, we had expected to reach 40% to 50% occupancy by September, but never did, due to the second wave of the virus.”

