   
New measures for Brussels to be decided today
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
    New measures for Brussels to be decided today

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort. © Belga

    The Brussels regional government will today announce whatever new measures have been decided for the city in the light of the increasing number of new infections of Covid-19.

    The Brussels regulations come on top of the measures announced last week by the consultative committee for the nation as a whole. The committee includes the ministers-president of the three regions.

    Among the measures on the table for consideration by the region’s crisis cell are an earlier curfew than the one applying nationwide, which is in force between midnight and 05.00.

    Following the announcement of the national measures, the Walloon regional government announced new measures of its own, with a curfew from 22.00 to 06.00, as well as limitations on visits to care homes.

    The regions have the option of introducing stricter limits of their own, to take account of the different situations in different parts of the country. Liege, for example, is currently experiencing above average growth in the epidemic. And Brussels has had a high incidence since the beginning.

    The municipalities of Verviers and Molenbeek, for example, both have an incidence of over 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to an incidence for the country as a whole of 1,118.6.

    The crisis cell, made up of the 19 Brussels mayors, is scheduled to begin meeting today at 12.30, the region’s minister-president Rudi Vervoort (PS) posted on Twitter.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times