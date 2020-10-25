   
Woman stabbed in Molenbeek succumbs to injuries
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 October, 2020
    Share article:

    Woman stabbed in Molenbeek succumbs to injuries

    Sunday, 25 October 2020
    © Belga

    A woman was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in a street in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, according to media reports confirmed by the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Brussels.

    The victim died from her wounds after being taken to hospital.

    The exact circumstances surrounding the attack, which occurred on Rue de l’Éléphant, were not immediately clear. A suspect was questioned on the scene and arrested.

    The OPP has opened an investigation and sent a forensic team to the scene of the crime.

    The Brussels Times