Belgium’s customs service has dismantled an illegal cigarette factory in the Brussels commune of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, the Federal Public Finance Service (FPS Finance) announced on Tuesday.

The factory had a complete production line and a packaging line, FPS Finance said in a press release.

Customs seized 170,760 Marlboro brand cigarettes and 11.5 tonnes of cut tobacco, representing €2.2 million in excise duties and Value Added Tax, according to FPS finance.

Empty packets, cigarette paper, filters and silver paper were also found in the factory.

The operation was carried out together with Polish customs, Europol and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

The factory in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean is the third production site to be dismantled this year. In addition, customs have found four illegal production sites for shisha tobacco and discovered six warehouses and a tobacco cutting site.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times