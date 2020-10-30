   
Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of prophet Mohammed
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 October, 2020
Latest News:
Birds ‘astonishingly good’ at dodging wind mills, new...
Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of...
Only 4 countries not coloured red on European...
Flanders declares state of civil emergency over Covid-19...
Belgium in Brief: L_CKD_WN...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 October 2020
    Birds ‘astonishingly good’ at dodging wind mills, new study shows
    Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of prophet Mohammed
    Only 4 countries not coloured red on European coronavirus map
    Flanders declares state of civil emergency over Covid-19
    Belgium in Brief: L_CKD_WN
    School doctors will soon also be allowed to prescribe Covid-19 tests
    Restricted movement, closed shops: How Belgium could lockdown
    Panic-buying returns amid lockdown fears in Belgium
    Patisserie Maison Dandoy first in line for new proxi-loan
    Employers’ organisation FEB against obligatory teleworking
    Belgian minister Wilmès discharged after Covid-19 hospitalisation
    Over 1,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care in Belgium
    Port of Antwerp to use drones to ensure safety
    Coming soon: a wave of post-ICU syndrome among Covid survivors
    Don’t meet with family this All Saints weekend, stresses Crisis Centre
    EU to distribute coronavirus vaccine to all Member States at the same time
    Wallonia creates regional coronavirus crisis unit
    Proximus removes download limits as lockdown looms
    Telework: Proximus could give up its landmark Brussels towers
    EU unblocks €220 million for cross-border transfers of coronavirus patients
    View more
    Share article:

    Molenbeek teacher suspended for showing naked cartoon of prophet Mohammed

    Friday, 30 October 2020
    Credit: Google Maps

    A teacher was suspended from a municipal primary school in Molenbeek, Brussels, after showing a cartoon depicting the prophet Mohammed naked.

    The teacher was teaching a class on civic spirit to sixth-grade pupils and passed around a tablet, reportedly asking pupils who took offence to look away.

    The drawing in question was one by Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Coco, depicting the prophet on his knees and naked, with a yellow star on his buttocks and the words “A star is born” above it.

    Parents of children in the class testified to school management about what had happened based on what their kids have told them, according to Bruzz.

    The municipality then suspended the teacher. Molenbeek mayor Catherine Moureaux underlined that “it is obviously not for having shown a caricature of Mohammed that he was, but for having shown obscenities to young pupils, some of whom are barely 10 years old,” Bx1 wrote.

    The teacher’s suspension caught the attention of Georges-Louis Bouchez, president of the francophone liberal party MR.

    “I hope this information is not accurate,” Bouchez tweeted. “If it is true, it would simply be unacceptable and intolerable. Freedom of expression is non-negotiable.”

    Moureaux replied to his tweet, saying that under no circumstances should anyone show 10-year-olds anyone’s genitals, citing that as the only reason proceedings were started against the teacher.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times