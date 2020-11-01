   
Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Latest News:
Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels...
Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown...
Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day...
Soldiers will continue to patrol the streets until...
Health minister: Last-minute shopping today is dangerous...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels
    Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown
    Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day on average
    Soldiers will continue to patrol the streets until December
    Health minister: Last-minute shopping today is dangerous
    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
    Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces violence
    Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”
    Belgium slips in EU gender-equality index
    New seismic activity found under Belgium and northern Europe
    Brits after Brexit: Belgium offers hope to long-term expats
    Over 20,000 infections recorded for the first time in one day in Belgium
    Flemish company’s technology will soon be in millions of ears
    Belgium: Average income was 18,768 euros in 2018
    South Korea: court upholds ex-president’s 17-year jail sentence
    Coronavirus: Clinical research has failed, says microbiologist
    Belgium’s health minister calls for solidarity between regions and countries
    Coronavirus: Medical experts welcome new protective measures
    Covid-19: All indicators rising as Belgium goes into lockdown
    Charleroi airport death: Victim’s family welcomes enquiry
    View more
    Share article:

    Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels

    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Architect's plan for the renovated museum. © Tab Architects

    The winning architects in the competition to design a renovation of the Jewish Museum in the Sablon district of Brussels have been named.

    The award goes to a temporary consortium of Ghent-based Tab Architects, independent architect Barbara Van der Wee and Barozzi Veiga from Barcelona.

    Following the deadly terrorist attack on the museum in 2015 in which four people died, the museum closed for a time, and on its return announced it would undergo a full renovation.

    At the time, the museum fabric was old and run-down. There was no proper control over the level of humidity – an important factor for artworks and documents. There was no anti-theft protection and no internal workshop.

    Overall, said the brief for the renovation, the building on the Rue des Minimes “lacks the qualities to fully assume the role of a museum. For example, it is not always possible to properly preserve the objects presented to the public (archives, textiles, precious books, works of art, Judaica, and so on).”

    A Europe-wide competition for architects was announced, and five candidates selected by the Brussels region’s buildings agency Beliris and the city architect.

    Now the decision on the winner of the contract has been announced, and some detail of the plans revealed.

    The facade of the neo-Gothic building will be retained, while the five upper floors are entirely renovated. On the ground floor, the entrance hall, at a height of 26m, will be kept but renovated.

    On the five other floors, each of an area of 270-300 square metres, will come spaces for permanent and temporary exhibitions, a ticket office and gift shop, a cafeteria, an events space for 150 people, a teaching space (the museum is a frequent site for school visits) and a documentation centre.

    One particularity of the winning entry is the belvedere on the uppermost floor, which has a somewhat Middle Eastern aspect, and gives a view on the bustling Minimes quarter six floors below, as well as a view of the Justice Palace up the hill, framed in one of the arches of the belvedere.

    The belvedere on the top floor, with a view of the Justice Palade. Click to enlarge

    Located in the heart of Brussels’ Sablon district, this museum offers an innovative look at Jewish history and culture through exhibitions that focus on sharing, discovery and accessibility for all,” the competition organisers said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times