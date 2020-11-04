   
Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
    The municipality of Anderlecht has made transparent masks for deaf and hard of hearing people who use lip-reading to communicate, as well as for their relatives, the municipality announced Wednesday.

    The masks were designed under the technical supervision of the municipality, its referring doctor and a deaf town councillor. They were then produced within the non-profit organisation paracommunale Mulieris, an Anderlecht workshop for socio-professional reintegration.

    Interested Anderlecht residents can have up to 4 masks per person. They should send their requests by e-mail to this address, mentioning their surname, first name, telephone number and the number of masks they want.

    Their orders can then be collected from the Health Centre located in rue d’Aumale on 18, 20 and 23 November from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, upon presentating an identity card.

    The municipality of Anderlecht has taken this initiative with the aim of equal opportunities, in order to facilitate communication for people with a hearing impairment who use lip-reading in their communication.

    It also considered that the cost of the existing transparent masks was high and therefore decided to take charge of their production in the municipality.

