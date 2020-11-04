Auderghem opens Covid-19 testing centre in former police station
Wednesday, 04 November 2020
Credit: Belga
The Brussels commune of Auderghem will open a new coronavirus testing centre in a former police station 9 November, various news sources announced.
The commune decided on its own initiative to use the old police station at Rue Emile Idiers 12.
Auderghem has the agreement of The Brussels government but receives no subsidies from the Region, the commune’s mayor Didier Gosuin said according to Bx1.
The centre will partner up with Eurofins, a private laboratory situated in Kortrijk, Bruzz reports.
The new facility will mainly be for residents of Auderghem, but others will also be able to take a test there. Both an appointment (through this website, or by calling 0800/35.179) and a doctor’s prescription will be required, according to Bruzz.