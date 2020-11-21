Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels

A woman fell from the fifth floor during an illegal lockdown party in Brussels university district in Ixelles, the public prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

Police had been called to the building at Avenue de l’Université at 12.47 AM following complaints of loud noise. Once they arrived they could confirm that a party was taking place with those inside refusing to open.

A second patrol arrived to the scene when they suddenly heard another sound.

It turned out to be of a woman having fallen from the balcony of the apartment. Police had not yet entered the flat.

“The emergency services were notified and the person was transferred to hospital. Her life was in danger but her condition has improved in the meantime,” a spokesperson said.

About fifteen people were at the party and taken to the police station. The first findings do not indicate any suspect from the party responsible for the woman’s fall.

