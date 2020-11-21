   
Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
Latest News:
Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown...
Bpost will no longer deliver all packages to...
N-VA proposes review of decision to shut down...
Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study...
Transgender journalist who announced the conquest of Mount...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 21 November 2020
    Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels
    Bpost will no longer deliver all packages to your address
    N-VA proposes review of decision to shut down nuclear power
    Coronavirus immunity lasts up to six months, study shows
    Transgender journalist who announced the conquest of Mount Everest dies
    Covid-19: All major indicators show a downward trend
    Minister ‘relieved’ on arrest of sender of hate-mail
    Belgian purchases of second homes in Spain soar
    Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
    Euthanasia: Leuven prosecutor investigating ‘dozens of cases’
    Tintin drawing sold for €145,000
    Belgium targets €20 billion stimulus package to restart the economy  
    Belgium extends paternity leave to 15 days
    Belgian government takes action on violence within the family
    Five jailed after rape filmed in Brussels B&B
    Covid-19 caused at least 5,000 cancer cases to go undiagnosed in Belgium
    ‘Very substantial’ part of Spain’s population will be vaccinated by mid-2021, Spanish PM says
    Camera footage of jogger who stabbed dog leads to tips
    Belgium’s biggest Lego store to open in Brussels
    New regional train stop to open in Anderlecht
    View more
    Share article:

    Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels

    Saturday, 21 November 2020
    © Belga

    A woman fell from the fifth floor during an illegal lockdown party in Brussels university district in Ixelles, the public prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

    Police had been called to the building at Avenue de l’Université at 12.47 AM following complaints of loud noise. Once they arrived they could confirm that a party was taking place with those inside refusing to open.

    A second patrol arrived to the scene when they suddenly heard another sound.

    It turned out to be of a woman having fallen from the balcony of the apartment. Police had not yet entered the flat.

    “The emergency services were notified and the person was transferred to hospital. Her life was in danger but her condition has improved in the meantime,” a spokesperson said.

    About fifteen people were at the party and taken to the police station. The first findings do not indicate any suspect from the party responsible for the woman’s fall.

    The Brussels Times