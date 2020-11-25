Brussels pours €1.4 billion into mobility in 2021...

The Brussels Region will get a budget of €1.4 billion for mobility, Minister Elke Van den Brandt confirmed on Tuesday.

The vast majority of that budget – €945 million – will go to Brussels public transport company STIB.

The money will allow STIB to enhance accessibility. The frequency of metro lines 2 and 6 will be increased to one metro every two and a half minutes, while they currently run at a frequency of a metro every three minutes.

In addition, the new M7 train will enter service, and reinforcements and extensions for the 55 and 82 tram lines are planned.

New bus lines will also be introduced between the Erasmus hospital and the commune of Uccle, and between the Forest-National event hall and Brussels’ central station.

A recent poll found that 75% of Brussels residents were in favour of the construction of a new metro line.

Part of the 2021 mobility budget will also go to the addition of 251 hybrid buses, allowing STIB to have a 30% hybrid fleet.

“Brussels is changing,” Van den Brandt said. “The Brussels government is investing in a greener city where people can travel safely.”

“The budget for road safety is also being increased,” she added, “and where we can, we are making public spaces better for soft mobility.”

