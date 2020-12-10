Brussels and Wallonia extend 10 PM curfew until 15 January

The Brussels Capital Region and Wallonia will extend their 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus until 15 January, the regions’ governments announced on Thursday.

Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort decided to extend the curfew measures until mid January as the epidemiological situation in the Region is still precarious, a press release states.

On 17 October, the Consultative Committee announced a nationwide curfew from midnight to 5:00 AM, while allowing the Regions to impose a more severe curfew, which both Wallonia and Brussels decided to do.

Related News

Brussels announced that it would consult with the 19 municipalities and with the federal government before making any decisions about Christmas Eve.

Wallonia has decided to make an exception for Christmas Eve, with the curfew entering force at midnight instead of at 10:00. For New Year’s Eve, however, the rules remain the same as usual.

“The main objective is to protect everyone’s health and avoid a third wave at all costs,” the Brussels government said, “because that would be a disaster from a health, social and economic point of view.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times