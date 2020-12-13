400 people demonstrate in front of European Parliament in support of Indian farmers

Around 400 people demonstrated on Sunday in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, in support of Indian farmers protesting against Indian agricultural reforms.

The country is preparing to amend laws aimed at liberalising the agricultural sector, but protestors believe the reforms would leave the farmers – which represent almost half of India’s working population – at the mercy of large enterprises.

Indirectly, the new laws would also impact global markets importing Indian food products such as rice and spices.

The police had to intervene to divide the crowd into smaller groups in order to enforce social distancing, Olivier Slosse, Brussels-Ixelles local police spokesperson said.

The demonstration which was organised by the “Sikh Council of Belgium” group was over at 2:00 PM, and there were no incidents, according to the police spokesperson.

