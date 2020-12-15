Brussels gets its first coronavirus test bus...

A first coronavirus testing bus will take to the streets of Brussels on Wednesday.

Both rapid antigen tests – which yield results in 15 minutes – and PCR tests will be carried out on the bus, which is run by the Red Cross.

In the morning, tests will be carried out “at the explicit request of the hygiene unit of the Brussels government,” a press release reads, which “may in particular concern ‘clusters’ detected in local communities.”

In the afternoon, the bus will move to Place Jeu de Balle, where homeless people displaying coronavirus symptoms or those considered to be high-risk will be tested.

Brussels has carried out over 600,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic and currently has a positivity rate of 7.2%, meaning that just over 1 in 14 people who gets tested receives a positive result.

Wednesday also marks the start of a large-scale pilot project involving the use of rapid tests on symptomatic people who have been ill for less than five days.

