   
Brussels will uncover part of buried Senne river
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels will uncover part of buried Senne river...
Belgium triples fine for breaking lockdown measures...
Dutch people can still come shopping, Belgian border...
Belgium’s pro footballers face consequences for participating in...
Europe set to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 December 2020
    Brussels will uncover part of buried Senne river
    Belgium triples fine for breaking lockdown measures
    Dutch people can still come shopping, Belgian border mayor says
    Belgium’s pro footballers face consequences for participating in lockdown parties
    Europe set to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas
    Coronavirus epidemic grows in 7 Belgian provinces
    De Croo wants the Dutch to stay out of Belgium, Rutte agrees
    Train attendant attacked by smoking passengers: investigation launched
    Brussels gets its first coronavirus test bus
    Belgium in Brief: And The Word Of The Year Is…
    Belgian bar owner founds religion to bypass lockdown rules
    Belgian superspreader Sinterklaas infects 118 people
    Belgian shops want extra measures as neighbouring countries lock down
    Steven Van Gucht wins prize for clear language
    EU might consider more sanctions against Iran
    ‘Cuddle contact’ voted word of the year in Flanders
    ‘If necessary’ Belgium will take new measures on Friday
    How a vaccine developed so quickly can still be safe
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 infections increase for third day in a row
    Face masks made mandatory along Belgian coast during Christmas holidays
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels will uncover part of buried Senne river

    Tuesday, 15 December 2020
    The Maximilian park in Brussels. Credit: Tram Bruxelles // CC BY-SA 4.0

    Around 650 metres of Brussels’ buried Senne river will be brought above ground again in a few years’ time, Brussels Environment announced on Tuesday.

    The river, which became extremely polluted, was covered up in the 19th century.

    The uncovering of the Senne is the core part of a project known as ‘Max by the Senne’ to redesign nearly 10 hectares of public space between the inner ring road and the Béco basin, where the Maximilian park is located.

    Related News

     

    “The aim is to restore this river to its rightful place in the city, while improving the quality of its water and thus its biodiversity,” Brussels Environment said in a press release.

    Some thirty citizens participated in the selection of the winning project, Brussels Environment said, and the people of Brussels will be invited to design the future of the site as, while the broad outline of the works has been decided on, the details have not.

    “The Max-sur-Senne project is a piece of resilient city that will be built” with the people of Brussels, said regional Environment Minister Alain Maron.

    The project, set to start in the summer of 2023, includes breaking down the heliport pavillion and the replanting and cutting of trees. It is scheduled to take two years and will cost around €20 million, according to Brussels Environment.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

     