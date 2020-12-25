   
Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 25 December, 2020
Latest News:
Apple preparing to launch it’s own electric vehicle...
Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police...
Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’...
Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and...
100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 25 December 2020
    Apple preparing to launch it’s own electric vehicle
    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police
    Brexit: ‘Trade will no longer run as smoothly’
    Netherlands requires negative covid test for train and ship arrivals
    100 people evacuated on Christmas Eve after warehouse catches fire in Anderlecht
    Brexit: MEPs to vote on deal in 2021
    Belgium apologises for confusion about Christmas rules for children
    Life in the All Passport line: Belgian Brits get info on new rights
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit deal: UK leaves EU’s Erasmus programme
    Brexit: ‘We’ve taken back control’, says UK PM
    Brexit: UK and EU reach trade agreement
    Fisheries cause delay in conclusion of Brexit agreement
    EU decides on more recovery aid to Lebanon while putting reconstruction aid on hold
    Hugging football players now risk fines up to €10,000
    ‘Cuddle contact’ rules mean parents can’t take baby on Christmas visit
    Wanted cat Lee has returned to Belgium
    Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital with CO posioning
    Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your Children
    View more
    Share article:

    Calm Christmas Eve for Brussels police

    Friday, 25 December 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels experienced a calm Christmas Eve without any major incidents according to the various local police departments.

    Only police from Brussels Capital Ixelles zone had to intervene for two Christmas celebrations where there were too many people.

    “In Ixelles, 11 people were found in an apartment at 1:30 AM after someone called police for noise. When the police came to the scene and rang, a person fled to the basement, but was found,” Olivier Slosse, police spokesperson for the area, said. “In Brussels, five people were found in an Airbnb at 3:00 AM. The police intervened after a noise complaint.”

    Some fines were also filed for people violating the curfew.

    Otherwise it was largely calm for the police zones of Brussel-North, Brussels-South, Brussels-West and Marlow (Uccle/Auderghem/Watermael-Boitsfort). There were no significant interventions, coronavirus measure violations, or calls for fireworks.

    The Brussels Times