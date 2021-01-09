Brussels city toll not expected before 2024, says Paul Magnette

The introduction of a kilometre tax in Brussels Region is not to be expected before the end of the current legislature in 2024, according to Parti Socialiste President Paul Magnette.

Brussels had put forward a controversial plan to tax drivers in the capital region with a fixed toll per car and and additional toll based on the number of kilometres driven, a proposal which was met with opposition from both Wallonia and Flanders.

“I’ve understood from my contacts with friends in Brussels that it’s for the next legislature, so we have some time,” he said on Saturday in an interview with L’Echo newspaper.

“The aim is not to affect people who do not have big incomes and are unable to do anything other than move around in their cars,” Magnette explained. “And a very long implementation time is required so that everyone can adapt.”

Magnette was contradicted by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, saying that “consultations are underway for a project during this legislature.”

Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt recently suggested implementing the same controversial tax on the Brussels ring road to fight congestion.

