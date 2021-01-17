   
Works at Brussels North station complete, traffic restored
Sunday, 17 January, 2021
    Brussels North station, taken from platform four. © David Edgar, Wikimedia

    Repair works at Brussels North station carried out over the weekend have now been completed, and traffic on platforms 3 and 4 is back to normal, rail infrastructure company Infrabel announced.

    The repairs took place at the weekend, closing the two platforms at the station, after ground subsidence was found during the night of Thursday to Friday, under a set of points outside the station which directs train onto platforms 3 and 4.

    The subsidence is thought to have been caused by a mixture of vibrations and water infiltration where the lines pass over a bridge over the Rue du Brabant.

    Infrabel specialists worked through the night from Saturday to Sunday, and the repairs were competed about 09.00 on Sunday morning. Infrabel carried out testing on Sunday and will continue to keep track on Sunday night.

    According to their report, traffic can resume as normal on Monday morning. The works took place at the weekend to keep disruption of trains to a minimum.

