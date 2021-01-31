   
Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
    Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels

    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    © Belga

    Police made about 300 administrative arrests on Sunday in Brussels after demonstrators flouted a ban on gatherings and staged a protest against measures imposed in the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

    The security-force presence in downtown Brussels and on the Atomium Esplanade, where another demonstration was announced, was very strong early Sunday afternoon.

    Most of the demonstrators were arrested close to the central train station, some 30 were held near the Gare du Midi railway station, and 86 in the vicinity of the Gare du Nord train station.

    Those arrested include supporters of five football clubs, with both Flemings and Walloons well represented among them.

