Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest

Several dozen police officers in heavy riot gear were called to the Parvis de Saint-Gilles in Brussels, as a ‘Reclaim the night’ protest was taking place Saturday evening to raise awareness for the right of women to walk freely, and without harassment in public spaces.

“A ‘Reclaim the night’ demonstration is underway. The gathering took place peacefully, and numbered around 80 people. We’re here just in case,” the police zone confirmed.

Reclaim the night is organizing several marches in cities across the country to defend the right of women to move about in public spaces at night, in complete safety.

The Brussels Times