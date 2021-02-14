   
‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 February, 2021
Latest News:
‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize...
Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to...
Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann...
Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?...
Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home
    Police deployed in large numbers in Saint-Gilles to control ‘Reclaim the night’ protest
    Bankruptcy clock is ticking for tour operator Neckermann
    Fact-check: Are vaccines halal and kosher?
    Covid-19: All significant indicators continue to move downwards
    This Day in History: St. Valentine is executed
    ‘We are now slightly ahead of the initial vaccination timetable’
    Coronavirus: WHO to check Chinese blood banks for early cases
    Oxford University to launch vaccine trials on children
    Putin’s lies revealed – Russia has most coronavirus deaths
    Belgium extends bankruptcy moratorium for indebted companies
    Belgians will start to receive letters to get vaccinated from March
    Infections down but Europe is still vulnerable, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: Study points to successful vaccination campaign in Israel
    Hairdressers in Belgium reopen
    Slow vaccination campaign could cost Europe close to 90 billion euros
    Belgium extends financial support measures to help struggling sectors
    Basic-Fit borrows 150 million euros to avoid bankruptcy
    ‘Europe is lying’
    Some general practitioners opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Three-euro cash reward’: New proposal wants to incentivize Brussels commuters who leave their car at home

    Sunday, 14 February 2021
    © Belga

    A new bill that would reward commuters to take public transport rather than their own private car has been proposed to the Brussels Parliament by MP Christoph De Beukelaer.

    The proposal, ‘Bonus Go Brussels’, initiated already back in 2019, would give motorists who use a car-sharing system, a bicycle, or public transport instead of their own car during the rush hours in Brussels, a reward of three euros per journey.

    Anyone who agrees to participate would have to register on a website dedicated to the operation, fill in a declaration of honour, or submit a certificate from their employer, New Mobility reports.

    To check that commuters don’t abuse of the system, more than 150 ANPR cameras scattered throughout the Region would be used.

    “With those images, we can find out who is in the traffic jam,” De Beukelaer told Bruzz. “That also allows us to contact people and ask them if they want to sign up for the ‘Bonus Go’ project.”

    De Beukelaer’s reasoning? A positive incentive would have a more significant impact than a dry tax levy on mobility, with the MP referring to various examples abroad such as Rotterdam, Singapore, or Lahti in Finland, demonstrating the effectiveness of the approach.

    According to De Beukelaer’s calculations, 15,000 cars, or 5% of all cars, would disappear from Brussels streets in two years. The budget to finance the reward system would amount to 18 million euros a year, Bruzz reports.

    “On an annual budget of 500 million euros for mobility, that is peanuts,” De Beukelaer said. “And if the idea is a misfire with commuters, it won’t cost anything either. So there is little to lose.”

    On Thursday La Libre Belgique published an open letter signed by several entrepreneurs from Brussels mobility ‘start-up scene’, calling for the proposal to be taken seriously.

    The signatories call on the Brussels Parliament to not get bogged down on ‘sterile’ considerations on “commuters coming from Flanders or Wallonia” or if it would be unfair “that those who already cycle to work would not benefit from the premium.”

    “For decades, these traffic jams have been poisoning everyone’s life. If this scheme has any chance of achieving results, that’s the main thing,” the initiators pleaded, arguing that Brussels mobility policy is based too much on infrastructure investments. “Policies that influence behaviour are immensely cheaper, more agile, and can achieve good results, they added.”

    The Brussels Times