A new temperature record for a 21 February was recorded yesterday by the Royal Meteorological Institute based in Uccle, Brussels, where the mercury reached 17.9° C.

The previous record at 14.6° C dates back to 1946, meteorologist David Dehenauw said.

The temperature record for a February day was set at the end of February 2019, with more than 20° C in Brussels. A record that Dehenauw doesn’t think will be exceeded this year.

The Brussels Times