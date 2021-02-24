   
New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    © Belga

    A new heat record was broken on Wednesday, for the fourth day in a row, according to meteorologist David Dehenauw.

    The royal meteorological institute of Belgium recorded a temperature of 18.4° C, just beating the previous record (18.3° C) on a 24 February, recorded back in 1990.

    According to David Dehenauw, this fourth daily record should be the last in the series though. It started on Sunday with 17.9° C recorded, making 21 February 2021 the hottest ever recorded since 1946 (14.6° C).

    On Monday, the mercury reached 16.6° C in Uccle, surpassing the record of 16.3° C of 22 February in 1990.

    Then Tuesday, temperatures climbed to 16.5° C, breaking the February 23, 1990 record (16.3° C).

    The Brussels Times