New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels

A new heat record was broken on Wednesday, for the fourth day in a row, according to meteorologist David Dehenauw.
The royal meteorological institute of Belgium recorded a temperature of 18.4° C, just beating the previous record (18.3° C) on a 24 February, recorded back in 1990.
According to David Dehenauw, this fourth daily record should be the last in the series though. It started on Sunday with 17.9° C recorded, making 21 February 2021 the hottest ever recorded since 1946 (14.6° C).
