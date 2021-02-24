New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels

A new heat record was broken on Wednesday, for the fourth day in a row, according to meteorologist David Dehenauw.

The royal meteorological institute of Belgium recorded a temperature of 18.4° C, just beating the previous record (18.3° C) on a 24 February, recorded back in 1990.

According to David Dehenauw, this fourth daily record should be the last in the series though. It started on Sunday with 17.9° C recorded, making 21 February 2021 the hottest ever recorded since 1946 (14.6° C).

18,7 degrés à Uccle est le nouveau record journalier. 4 records journaliers consécutifs. La dernière fois était entre le 29/9 et le 3/10 en 2011. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) February 24, 2021

On Monday, the mercury reached 16.6° C in Uccle, surpassing the record of 16.3° C of 22 February in 1990.

Then Tuesday, temperatures climbed to 16.5° C, breaking the February 23, 1990 record (16.3° C).

The Brussels Times