   
Major air quality study launched in Brussels
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
    Major air quality study launched in Brussels

    Saturday, 22 May 2021

    © Belga

    The largest air quality study of Brussels to date was officially launched in the capital today.

    “CurieuzenAir” is a collaboration between several universities, NGOs, public organisations and media partners. The project aims to measure the city’s pollution at some 3,000 sites in the Brussels Region via volunteering participants, that can be companies, schools, but also private citizens.

    “This is the largest science project on air quality ever carried out in Brussels,” the initiators of the study said.

    The public can get involved and sign up to participate via the CurieuzenAir website until 13 June. They will receive pollution measuring kit, however the actual data measures will start from the end of September and run for four weeks.

    “The data collected will provide more reliable information for politicians to combat atmospheric pollution and Brussels Environment [government office] can use it to optimise models relating to air quality,” the initiators added.

    Commenting on the project, Brussels health and environment minister, Alain Maron said he was “delighted that so many Brussels residents will have the opportunity to take air quality measurements. The data from CurieuzenAir will provide detailed information on air quality throughout Brussels, but also on its effects on health. It will help us to develop a scientifically-based policy to reduce air pollution and improve the quality of life for the people who live and work in Brussels or who visit the capital.”

