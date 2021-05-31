Woman murdered in public view in Brussels...

A woman was murdered in public in Evere, Brussels on Sunday night, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

One suspect was arrested on Sunday evening and is being held to be heard by the investigating judge.

“On Sunday, at around 19:40 PM, a 26-year-old woman, who was walking along the street with her baby in a pushchair, was hit with a sharp object on the neck at the intersection of Rue des Deux Maisons and Avenue du Cimetière de Bruxelles, in Evere,” said Martin François, spokesman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

The woman died in hospital as a result of her injuries. Her baby was not injured.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has referred the case to an investigating judge for murder and has visited the scene of the crime with him, alongside the technical and forensic police laboratory.

An investigation is currently underway to shed light on the incident.

This article has been updated to include new information from the Brussels prosecutor’s office.