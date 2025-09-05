Belgian Beer Weekend celebrates 25 years

Cornelis beers at the 19th edition of the Belgian Beer Weekend in 2017. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Beer lovers are in for a treat this weekend as the annual Belgian Beer Weekend is returning to the capital for the 25th time, with more than 500 exquisite Belgian beverages from 57 of the finest breweries.

Almost 60 breweries from across the country are setting up their stalls on the capital's iconic Grand Place for another three-day tasting festival to celebrate Belgium's beer heritage. Organised by the Belgian Brewers' Association, the weekend is an opportunity for visitors to taste the best beers the country has to offer.

Leading names as well as smaller, family-run microbreweries will have a chance to impress visitors across the weekend. Breweries attending include Bruges' Halve Maan, Brussels Beer Project, Silly, Lindemans, various legendary Trappist producers, among many others.

The collection of beer crafters will present hundreds of different flavours of beers against the stunning backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, complete with live music, parades and a buzzing atmosphere. From hoppy IPAs and rich dubbels to crisp saisons and fruity lambics, there is something for everyone.

As ever, the Belgian Brewers' Federation strongly urges drinking in moderation and around 10% of beers on offer will be low or non-alcoholic options.

Entry to the festival is free and booking is not required. Most beers will be served in 15 cl tasting glasses, and must be purchased with a payment card which can be obtained at the entrance.

Payment cards can be loaded with money using a QR code or at the event info point, and refunds of unused tokens on the payment card can be made until 30 September at an administration cost of €1.

The festival will run from 17:30 to 22:30 on Friday, from 12:00 to 22:30 on Saturday, and from 12:00 to 20:00 on Sunday.

Some 62,000 people attended last year's Belgian Beer Weekend, which coincided with Brussels Beer Project's Wanderlust festival.