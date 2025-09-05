Average rent now at least €1,000 across all of Brussels

Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Rent prices in Brussels continue to rise, and data from the real estate federation Federia and real estate network CIB has shown that there is no longer a single municipality in Brussels where the average rent is below €1,000.

Rent rose by "only" 2% in the first half of 2025, compared to 5% in 2024 and 10% in 2023, Bruzz reports. Despite the slower increase, the average rent for an apartment is at least €1,000 across the entire region. Tenants now pay €1,082 for a one-bedroom apartment and almost €1,500 for a two-bedroom apartment, on average.

Woluwe-Saint-Pierre remains the most expensive municipality (€1,483), while Jette (€1,014) is the cheapest place to rent. In the most expensive municipalities, the rise in rent this year has remained fairly limited, but Watermael-Boitsfort, Saint-Gilles, Forest, Schaerbeek, and Ganshoren have observed steady increases.

"We are seeing fewer and fewer homes being offered by real estate agencies at a price below €1,000 per month," CEO of real estate agency Korfine, Patrick Boterbergh, told Bruzz. "Even for one-bedroom apartments, the average rent is now well above that."

In 2021, half of tenants with new leases paid less than €950, but now more than half pay over €1,200. "Cheaper homes in particular are rapidly disappearing from the market," Boterbergh said.

How to find somewhere to live in Brussels

On top of the staggering rent prices, scams are rife and dodgy landlords are commonplace on the Brussels market. From knowing your rights to avoiding scams, find all you need to know below.

1. Read your contract carefully

Before you sign, consider the length of lease, inventory check, rental deposit, notice to leave and maintenance and repairs.

The contract must be signed in one of Brussels' official languages (French or Dutch). There are three types of rental agreement: very short-term contract (less than six months), short-term (up to three years) and long-term (three to nine years).

Terminating your lease early may be possible depending on your contract. However, you will have to pay a fee to leave a long-term or short-term contract early (e.g. three months’ rent if you leave during the first year of a long-term lease). It is not possible to leave a very short lease early.

Short-term leases can only be renewed once with the same tenant. If both the landlord and tenant decide to renew the lease again, the contract converts to a nine-year term, from the date on which the original short-term lease took effect, at the end of the first extension (or after the second year).

A landlord must give short-term tenants three months' notice before the end of renewal to avoid converting the lease into a long-term lease. Landlords now face heavy penalties for "illegally evicting" tenants.

2. Avoid scams

Scammers routinely set up fake profiles on social media platforms and housing websites to lure in desperate prospective renters. Always check a person's profile before sending a message, ask to call before viewing a property, and never transfer money before signing a contract.

Report all suspected instances of scams and fraud to the Federal Police through their online form.

3. Don't pay a deposit of more than two months' rent or in cash

As per the Housing Code, the rental deposit can no longer exceed two months' rent (excluding bills).

Landlord cannot request deposits in cash. If a tenant does pay in cash, the landlord must deposit it in an designated and separate account.

The deposit must be repaid a maximum of two months after tenants have left the property, unless there is a dispute. Failure to do so will result in the landlord having to pay the tenant a penalty worth 10% of the deposit. This will be multiplied by the number of months of delay.

4. Want to live with a pet? Go ahead

Landlords cannot refuse tenants with a dog or cat. However, a lease can stipulate that only an "acceptable" number of pets is allowed and that they cause no nuisance and are not aggressive. Landlords can intervene if they receive complaints from neighbours.

5. Register at the commune

EU/EEA/Swiss nationals living in Belgium for more than three months must register their primary residence at the local commune to obtain a residency card. Non-EU citizens moving to one of Brussels' communes must register within eight days of arrival.

Many landlords in Brussels previously did not allow tenants to register at the local commune for tax reasons. However, they are no longer allowed to do this and every tenant is entitled to register their address.

6. Beware of landlords raising the rent

Brussels landlords who let properties on short-term leases (less than three years) cannot raise the rent on top of indexation.

This rule applies both in cases of early termination or at the lease's expiry. If a landlord does want to increase the rent, they must present the tenant with a long-term lease (nine years). This will give tenants more security.

To ensure compliance, landlords must state the rent paid by the previous tenant. Failure to do so could lead to a fine of up to €200.

Rent may, however, be increased after renovation works that improve the property's energy performance.

7. Protect yourself against slumlords

Tenants should protect themselves against landlords who rent out poorly maintained or unhygienic properties. A landlord cannot terminate the lease if a tenant complains to the Housing Inspectorate.

If the commune has to relocate the residents of a non-compliant property due to its poor condition, the tenant can recover the costs incurred from the landlord.

Landlords of properties that do not meet the safety, health and equipment requirements will be penalised.

Related News

8. Take out insurance

Tenants are liable for fire and water damage, unless they can prove that the damage occurred through no fault of their own.

Tenants must therefore now take out insurance against fire and water damage before moving into a property. They must provide proof of payment of premiums each year, unless otherwise agreed by the parties.

9. Don't pay for major repairs

The landlord is responsible for carrying out all major repairs due to natural wear and force majeure (events beyond the control of either party), such as roof repairs, are the landlord's responsibility.

However, the tenant must repair any damage that they cause, and carry out ongoing maintenance and repairs such as replacing lightbulbs, descaling taps, servicing heater, etc.

10. Want to sublet? Ask your landlord

In Belgium, tenants can legally sublet their room/apartment provided they have the landlord's consent.

The primary tenant must send the draft subletting agreement (including all identifying information about the subtenant) to the landlord by registered mail at least 15 days before it is signed. The tenant must inform the subtenant that they are bound by a principal lease.

If the landlord terminates the principal lease, the primary tenant must notify the subtenant within 15 days of receiving the notice, indicating that the sublet will end on the same date as the principal lease.