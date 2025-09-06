Ready to meet 'the one'? Try one of Brussels' weekly singles nights

Bored of dating apps? Look no further! An event aimed entirely at single people in Brussels is taking place today (Saturday) and is expected to attract hundreds of people.

Daniel Szczekacz, who is Belgian with Polish roots, first started organising events for expats 20 years ago. Initially just at nightclubs, bars and hotels, he eventually started branching out and now works with some 70 establishments in Brussels, including Auto World, the Fox food market and the Steigenberger Football Village.

He then realised that there was a gap in the market for events for single people, and introduced 'Cœur à Cœur' evenings ('heart-to-heart' in English).

"For two years, we've been doing it almost every week. There's an average age of around 45, but it's aimed at over-30s," he tells The Brussels Times. "We don't check ID, but we also don't want kids there."

Usually these are dance parties, but sometimes there are barbecues and speed dating sessions, he adds. The number of attendees depends on the venue but usually ranges between 200-400 people in Brussels. Szczekacz can't predict how many people will be at Saturday's event, as many buy tickets on the door, but is still expecting a few hundred. "There's no such thing as a small party for us."

Bringing Brussels together

Szczekacz's events are not limited to matchmaking, however; many are aimed at bringing together Brussels' international residents, under the 'Just A Night' label.

He observed the city's diverse population while studying at university in Brussels, as he would often frequent Place du Luxembourg after work with EU trainee friends.

"We realised that there were a lot of after-work events, but there weren't really any parties for expats. There was a gap in the market," he says. "So we saw an opportunity, and since we knew a lot of expats, Italians, Spaniards and so on, we started organising expat parties in Brussels."

The team organised a huge party during the US elections which drew 700 attendees, King’s Day for the Dutch, Spanish fiestas and much more.

Szczekacz also hosts 'Les Belges Jeunesses’ events for young professionals and LGBTQ+ events called 'Croque-Monsieur afternoons'.

"We have several event segments that cater to different communities. But even though we target specific communities, the parties are open to everyone and are not exclusive," he underlines.

Find more information on tonight's event here.

