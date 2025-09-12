What to do in Brussels this weekend: 12 - 14 September

Jazz fans are in for a treat this weekend, as no fewer than three events dedicated to the genre are taking place over the coming days. But if jazz isn't your thing, there are still many other activities to explore on the agenda.

From three days of vibrant, electronic music by a medieval castle to food and beer festivals, here's what is on this weekend!

Art, music and culture

Saint-Jazz Festival, Centre Culturel Jacques Franck, Saturday 13 September

First established by former Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode Mayor Jean Demannez and his friend and an iconic figure on the Brussels jazz scene Pol Lenders, the festival has welcomed some of the biggest names on the Belgian and international scene, such as Toots Thielemans, Philip Catherine, Aka Moon, Clark Terry, Rhoda Scott, BJ Scott, Lionel Loueke, Birelie Lagrène, Steve Houben and many others.

The iconic festival is now in its 39th year, but continues to dare to be different, regularly offering new projects, encouraging intergenerational mixing and exploring different jazz trends. This Saturday, accordionists Tuur Florizoone and Jean-Louis Matinier and bassist and guitarist Nicolas Fiszman will take to the stage, followed by saxophonist Nicolas Kummert.

Marni Jazz Festival, Théâtre Marni, until 20 September

This year, the festival is once again focusing on the freedom of the jazz genre and exploring its many possibilities, from traditional music and modern electronic to jazz, rock and classical. The Belgian musicians on the line-up have all been selected for their creativity and virtuosity.

Opening the festival, pianist and singer Grégory Privat (Django d'Or 2024 in France) presents his new album on tour, inspired by his Afro-Caribbean culture and heritage. Don't miss Brussels-based Jazmyn, R&B and soul, and Ghent-based An Pierlé in a jazz quartet, or saxophonists Fabrizio Cassol and Alejandra Borzyk, and drummer Antoine Pierre.

'Between a Smile and a Tear', Flagey Cultural Centre, Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September

This weekend's third jazz-themed event celebrates the life and works of Belgium's legendary musician Toots Thielemans. Conducted by Miho Hazama, the Brussels Jazz Orchestra and Brussels Philharmonic will invite the audience to experience Toots' music in a fresh, unseen way, almost ten years on from his death.

The programme features 'Footprints' (Wayne Shorter) and 'The Days of Wine and Roses' (Henri Mancini) to 'Smile' (Charlie Chaplin) and 'Ne me quitte pas' (Jacques Brel), performed by over 100 top-class musicians on stage.

Out and about

Brussels Food Festival, Boulevard du Souverain, from 12 to 14 September

This weekend, Brussels Food Festival will transform Auderghem's Boulevard du Souverain into a culinary heaven. For its 20th edition, there will be over 34 food trucks parked up, featuring cuisines from around the world, as well as two bars.

Prepare to go on a gastronomic journey around the world: from Asian and Mexican to Belgian, sweet treats, and vegetarian street food, there will be something for everyone!

BBP's Wanderlust Festival, Marché aux Poissons, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September

Brussels Beer Project is once again organising Belgium's largest craft beer festival this weekend, celebrating artisanal breweries from all over Europe and drawing in thousands of beer lovers. BBP's Tap Takeover afterparty is also the perfect way to end the night, with DJ Mama Présidente bringing the heat with a fusion of Hip-Hop, Afro, and UK House beats.

With 14 breweries from 12 different countries in attendance, 56 beers on tap, DJs, food trucks, bands and more, this is definitely not one to miss!

Not a fan of beer? Check out our guide of delicious Belgian alternatives.

Further afield

Voodoo Village, Grimbergen, from 12 to 14 September

Voodoo Village, a three-day boutique electronic festival in an enchanting woodland setting around a medieval castle, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year "with more music, art, and spiritual experiences than ever before." This year's stellar line-up includes Heidi, Maceo Plex, Ben Klock, Bambounou b2b Saoirse, Âme DJ b2b Trikk, and Kolsch.

If you're not ready to stopping dancing when the festival ends, bag yourself a combo ticket with entry to both Voodoo Village and all Brussels clubs with the Volume Pass (€48 for 48 hours!). As well as all the city's best clubs (Fuse, C12, Bloody Louis, Mirano, etc.), the pass also grants access to museums and other iconic spots.

