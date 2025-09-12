Have you tried these veggie restaurants and cafés in Brussels?

Brussels' food scene may often seem meat-heavy, but the demand for vegetarian and vegan options is undoubtedly on the rise: just last week, Belgium's first fully plant-based cookery school opened in Auderghem.

For the climate conscious, or those simply wanting to cut down on their meat intake, we have prepared a guide of some of the best places to find vegetarian and vegan food in the Belgian capital. From cheaper dinners to brunches and special occasions, find all our top picks below.

Affordable dinners

Pois Chiche

This is a Brussels staple for veggies and vegans, loved for its huge bowls of hummus, crispy falafels and tangy salads. With both a terrace to bask in the sun and a cosy interior for cooler days, this spot is worth a visit all year round.

Be prepared for a short wait, it's a popular spot and indoor seating is limited – and make sure you try their brunch during the weekends!

Find more information here.

Lil Bao

From the creators of Liu Lin (which sadly closed in August this year), Lil Bao's menu is 100% vegan, giving a little twist to the Taiwanese street food snack as the steamed buns are typically filled with meat. The team at Lil Bao believe that a vegan lifestyle is "the most sustainable way for the animals, our planet and our health."

From braised aubergine to pulled jackfruit, each bite of bao is a flavour sensation. Takeaway is also offered here if you don't want to leave the house!

Find more information here.

Kitsune

This cosy restaurant offers mouth-watering plant-based burgers with an Asian twist, just a stone's throw away from Grand Place. Having set up shop in April 2022, Kitsune quickly made a name for itself among vegans and meat eaters alike and queues can often be seen outside its doors. It even won 'Best Fast Food' in the 2023 Belgian Vegan Awards and was among the ten finalists in the Best Burger Benelux competition in July 2024.

Crunchy Korean corn dogs, kimchi rice balls (Korea's answer to arancini), and smash falafel burgers are all on offer, but the real star of the show is undoubtedly the sticky Korean fried mushroom burger with homemade kimchi slaw and gochujang sauce – a sticky, unbelievably tasty treat which will leave you coming back for more.

Find more information here.

verdō

Sitting on Chaussée de Vleurgat, verdō is the first entirely plant-based brasserie in Brussels and has picked up some stellar reviews since it first opened its doors in October 2022.

The so-called "vegan house" offers gourmet dishes inspired by Belgian cuisine in a warm and relaxed atmosphere. Their aim? "To show that it is possible to enjoy the flavours, visual appeal and generosity of this type of cuisine while avoiding animal suffering and reducing the environmental impact of our food." The menu changes weekly to showcase seasonal produce and a limited takeaway menu is available.

Find more information here.

Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste takes plant-based food to the next level, with the most colourful vegan dishes around. It has two locations in Belgium (Schuman in Brussels, and in Ghent) and seven in New York City in the United States.

The CO2-neutral restaurant, open for lunch and dinner, serves up platters from various cuisines. Everything from Italian pasta to Tibetan curries can be found with sharing options and exquisite desserts.

Find more information here.

Brunch

The Wild Lab

This Saint-Gilles gem specialises in vegetarian breakfasts and brunches with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, and guarantees seasonal dishes that incorporate an essential mix of vitamins, minerals and protein.

For a bit of childhood nostalgia, try the Warrior Buddy. Or if you're in the mood for something savoury, we recommend the Salty Brioche. You also can't go wrong with the Grilled Cheese, with caramelised onions and grilled peppers. The best way to start the day!

Find more information here.

Spread the Moon

Another cosy café with a vegetarian focus is Spread the Moon, near Brussels-Central station. It only opened a couple of years ago but quickly became a favourite among tourists and locals alike.

With such an enticing menu, it can be hard to choose. But luckily, at weekends, there is a Brunch Formula, including one hot and one cold drink, as well as a sweet and savoury dish, which allows food lovers to try a bit of everything.

Find more information here.

Special occasions

Savage

Savage offers a complete plant-based experience with meat and fish as extras, placing emphasis on vegetables and making meat consumption a conscious choice. "Thinking back to when I was a kid, we enjoyed eating meat at home occasionally but it wasn't part of our daily meals. This way of consuming has stayed with me throughout my life and makes even more sense today," chef Joel Rammelsberg notes on the restaurant's website.

The plant-based menu varies according to the seasons and local produce, but will always leave you feeling satisfied and nourished – and sipping a glass of wine on the sunny terrace on a summer's day completes the experience.

Find more information here.

Menssa

In Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Menssa provides a first-class dining experience in an intimate setting, with high, velvet, vibrant green chairs and a wooden tree whose branches stretch across the ceiling. Fire, water, earth and air inspired Menssa's menu, through which the chef is trying to instil a different vision of food – one that is more natural and healthier.

At Menssa's helm is renowned chef Christophe Hardiquest, who has been awarded Michelin stars and has raised Belgium's culinary profile on an international scale. Thanks to his creativity and dedication to the craft, Menssa made it into the top 100 'vegetable restaurants' in the world in 2023.

Find more information here.

Humus x Hortense

Born out of a desire to change the food system through the senses and sustainable values, Humus x Hortense's botanical tasting menu follows not four but 24 micro-seasons, depending on the daily harvest of the organic farm Le Monde de Mille Couleurs. The restaurant seeks out the highest quality ingredients while minimising food waste thanks to centuries-old preservation techniques and zero-waste botanical cocktails.

After years of pioneering work as a plant-based fine dining restaurant, Humus x Hortense was awarded a Michelin star in 2023 and a Michelin green star in 2021, thanks to its sustainable approach to gastronomy.

Find more information here.

